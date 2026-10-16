Commissioner Inspects Parks and Development Works in Kukatpally Circle



Hyderabad: The Municipal Commissioner conducted a morning field inspection across Kukatpally Circle on Friday, reviewing the condition of parks, public amenities and ongoing development works.

During the inspection, the Commissioner visited several locations and instructed officials to address the requirements identified on the ground, with a focus on cleanliness, maintenance and public convenience.

At Viveknagar Graveyard, the Commissioner reviewed development works taken up at a cost of ₹40 lakh. Officials were instructed to ensure the proper maintenance of grills, toilets and other essential amenities. The Commissioner stressed that cleanliness and regular upkeep should be treated as priorities.

The Commissioner inspected development works worth ₹70 lakh at the KPHB 5th Phase Central Median. Officials were directed to maintain construction quality and ensure regular upkeep of the developed infrastructure.

At Dream View Colony, the Commissioner inspected parks developed at a cost of ₹40 lakh. Officials were instructed to replace temporary flex banners with permanent information boards to provide clear and lasting information for park visitors.

At Vishvambhara Park–1, the Commissioner reviewed development works worth ₹10 lakh and directed officials to identify a suitable location for relocating the watchman’s room. Officials were also instructed to install a proper entrance board.

At Vishvambhara Park–2, the Commissioner inspected the park and gym equipment and directed officials to install an entrance board and ensure that the facilities remain in good condition for public use.

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