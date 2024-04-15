Congress files EC complaint over Modi”s “Sultan of Tukde Tukde gang” remarks at Mysuru rally

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka on Monday complained to the Election Commission seeking legal action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks at an election rally in Mysuru, in which he called the Congress the ‘Sultan of Tukde Tukde gang’.

Addressing a mega public meeting at Mysuru on Sunday, Modi had called the Congress “the sultan of tukde tukde gang”, accusing the opposition party of harbouring the dangerous intention to “divide, break and weaken” the country.

In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) alleged that while addressing the rally, PM Modi said that the Congress and its allies had boycotted the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya earlier this year, and accused the INDIA Bloc of wanting to “destroy the strength of the Hindu religion”.

The PM further stated that he “vowed not to allow” these “forces of hate” to succeed as long as he enjoyed the blessings of the people of India, it said.

The letter stated that he also attacked the Congress and described it as the “Sultan of Tukde Tukde gang” that was going about “weakening” the country. “The statement was made with an intention to woo the voters of India, in particular the voters of Karnataka, for the furtherance of the prospects of the election of the candidates of NDA group in India,” it said.

The KPCC has urged the poll body to take cognisance of the statements made by Modi and direct the concerned authorities to register a criminal case against him in accordance with the law in the interest of free and fair elections.