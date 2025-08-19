Congress MPs Demand 2 LMT Urea Supply to Telangana Amid Severe Shortfalls

Hyderabad The Telangana Congress MPs went to the extreme in the Parliament on Monday voicing their protests against the Centre in having to supply at least 2 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of urea to the state, which is sinking under severe shortages during the ongoing kharif season. The agitated MPs including Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy brought an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to draw the attention of the house regarding the crisis and its effect on farmers.

Revanth Reddy stated that the Centre had allotted 9.80 LMT of urea to the state of Telangana during this season, but only 4.50 LMT has been supplied so far. The state was, as of August 13, entitled to 6.60 LMT, and thus there was an oversight of 2.10 LMT. This large deficit is causing much dread across the agriculture community with many farmers not being able to get necessary fertilizer to be able to plant and care for much needed crops in time.

As a protest, MPs of Telangana took to placards and the dharna outside the Parliament demanding that the government fulfil promises and timely supply. They highlighted how the late and inadequate distribution is a threat to both agricultural productivity and lives of farmers when kharif crops are in their sensitive stages of growth.

The shift is symptomatic of a rising sense of indifference on the part of the Centre in the face of increasing demand to protect farmer interests. Earlier, agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held a video conference with district collectors and officials to check on stock situation and the state government has also put control methods in place to coordinate existing stocks.

Urea shortage leaves Telangana at a disadvantaged position during the peak sowing season when fertiliser application is essential to the yield. The demonstration highlights the rising dispute between the state and central administration on resource division and backing of the farm industry.