Telangana CM Accuses Modi of Blocking BC Quota Bills Out of Spite for Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy today launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister G.Kishan Reddy accusing them of knowingly frustrating the Presidential assent to two important bills aimed at increasing reservation to Backward Classes (BC) to 42 percent as also an ordinance raising the 50 percent cap on quota.

Reddy argued that this blockage is as a result of the hostility of the Modi government to the campaign by Rahul Gandhi to advance the rights of BC.

The CM stated this at an event on the 375th birth anniversary of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud organized at Ravindra Bharati, saying Telangana government had done all it could. The issues which PM Modi and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has against Rahul Gandhi should prosecute him- they can start with existing petitioners already before the courts- there are many in various courts. Yet they need to stop obstructing BC quota bills,” Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy harshly criticized both Bjp and the BRS saying that it was happening out of political interest to weaken the BC rights. He refuted claims on proposals of Muslim reservations stating that the bills are constitutionally acceptable and without quotas based on religion.

Reservations on religious grounds are not envisaged in the Constitution. The Supreme Court would eliminate them or criminalize them on the spot should they exist. The latter are political conspiracies in the guise of objections as he said.

To emphasise his point about the will of the state government, Reddy said a completed caste survey, two legislative bills and an ordinance all indicating BC reservation should be set at 42 per cent, have already been sent to the President. To further step up the momentum, Telangana held a mega dharna at Jantar Mantar, including MPs and leaders of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh- on the other hand was seen extremely conspicuous by a lack of BJP and BRS leaderships. The CM noted that their non- attendance revealed both parties to be anti-BC.

On top of the BC quota fight, Reddy was also voicing wider issues of democracy. He claimed BJP has engaged in mass voter suppression terming it as vote choir and has referred to names deleted as more than 65 lakhs in Bihar and in Maharashtra, Telangana. He falsely accuses that many active voters were stricken off and ineligible names added. On Sunday, Reddy said he would take part in the padayatra led by Rahul Gandhi in the state of Bihar in protest along with the deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka.