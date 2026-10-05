Congress turned Telangana into ATM to fund propaganda, says Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Monday accused the Congress party of turning the state into an ATM to fund its propaganda in Delhi.

Addressing the meeting of BJP office-bearers at the party office here, he stated that while the world takes pride in India’s democracy and electoral process, the Congress is busy whining and making absurd, baseless allegations against the country and the Election Commission.

He remarked that the party is unable to digest the fact that an ordinary ‘chaiwala’ (tea seller) has become the country’s Prime Minister.

Rao called it shameful that Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, driven by the narrow-minded notion that only someone from the Nehru family should hold the office, would claim that the elections held in the country are invalid.

Throwing a challenge at Congress, he said if they truly believe the elections are invalid, they should first have Chief Ministers of Telangana, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, resign from their posts. He strongly criticised the Congress for what he called its regressive political conduct, noting that they praise EVMs and the Election Commission when they win, but blame them when they lose.

Ramchander Rao stated that during the Congress party’s past tenure, illegal infiltrators obtained ration cards through illicit means and registered their names in the voters’ list. He clarified that while every citizen of the country has the right to vote under the Indian Constitution, foreign nationals who have entered illegally from countries like Bangladesh and Burma do not possess this right.

According to him, the names of millions of illegal infiltrators are coming to light during the ongoing voter list revision process. He claimed that there are approximately 30,000 Rohingyas and illegal voters in the Maheshwaram constituency of Hyderabad alone. He criticised leaders of the Congress and the ‘INDIA’ bloc for spreading false propaganda out of fear that they would lose elections if the names of infiltrators were removed from the rolls.

He asserted that the BJP fully respects the Constitution and maintains that every Indian citizen over the age of 18 — regardless of religion — must have the right to vote. He also slammed Congress for displaying double standards regarding the long-standing process of verifying and correcting the names of individuals who have relocated to different areas for livelihood or other reasons.

He claimed that the people of Telangana are fed up with both BRS and Congress.

While the KCR family prospered during 10 years of BRS rule, under the Congress government, it is “Revanth Reddy and Brothers” who are prospering through exploitation, even as the hardships of ordinary people remain unresolved, he remarked.

The state BJP chief criticised the Congress government for failing to implement any of its promises, including the ‘Six Guarantees’ made during the elections, even as it nears the completion of three years in power.

He voiced concern over non-payment of fee reimbursement arrears to students, the absence of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ support, delays in pension payments to retired employees, and the complete stalling of teacher recruitment and employee promotions.

The BJP leader alleged that the state is committing a grave injustice against farmers by refusing to implement the Central government’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’.

He accused the Congress leaders of being preoccupied solely with commissions, contracts, and sending kickbacks to Delhi.

He alleged that internal disputes over the division of ill-gotten assets are playing out within the KCR family, while both parties engage in a charade of blaming each other for their respective acts of plunder.

Ramchander Rao said the office-bearers’ meeting reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the BJP across the state and bring a “Double Engine Sarkar” to Telangana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Newly-appointed Telangana BJP Co-Incharge Abhay Patil, General Secretary (Organisation) Madhukar, Co-General Secretary (Organisation) Dasharatha Vailaya and Karnataka State Co-Incharge Kasam Venkateshwarlu also attended the meeting.