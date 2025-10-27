CP Sajjanar Vows Stern Action Against Those Behind Obscene Deepfake Videos of Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand Sajjanar has confirmed that an in-depth investigation is underway into a disturbing deepfake case filed by Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor approached the police after doctored and obscene versions of his photos surfaced online, spreading rapidly across social media platforms and certain websites.

Addressing the media on Monday, CP Sajjanar assured that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for creating and circulating the morphed content. “We will trace the origins of this deepfake material and ensure the culprits are brought to justice,” he said, adding that a dedicated team will soon be formed to probe the growing menace of such manipulated videos targeting celebrities.

Sajjanar also acknowledged that cases involving deepfakes and cyber manipulation have been on the rise, stressing the need for stronger cyber vigilance and awareness among the public.

According to officials, Chiranjeevi filed a formal complaint with the Hyderabad City Police after the offensive videos went viral. Acting on court directions, the Cyber Crime Wing registered a case and began tracking the digital trail of the content.

The police chief further mentioned that there has been notable progress in the ongoing Chaderghat firing case and assured that more details regarding both investigations will be disclosed soon.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has publicly urged law enforcement agencies to deal firmly with those spreading deepfake content, emphasizing that such actions not only harm individuals but also pose a serious threat to society’s moral fabric.