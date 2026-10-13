Cyber Fraud Alert: Can Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Empty Your Bank Account?

Hyderabad: Cybercriminals are allegedly adopting new tactics to target unsuspecting people through WhatsApp messages, with warnings circulating about a purported “auto-execution file attack” that could compromise mobile phones and bank accounts. However, cybersecurity experts caution that simply replying “NO” to a message does not ordinarily activate malware; users should verify such claims through reliable sources.

According to the circulating alert, fraudsters send messages from unknown numbers claiming that a certain amount has been debited from the recipient’s bank account. The message then urges the recipient to reply “NO” immediately if they did not authorise the transaction, creating panic and prompting a hurried response.

The alert claims that cybercriminals exploit this panic to gain access to victims’ devices and financial information. However, there is no established evidence that an ordinary WhatsApp text reply alone can automatically install malware or give hackers complete control of a phone. Malicious attachments, compromised devices, and deceptive links remain important cybersecurity risks.

People are advised not to respond to suspicious messages or open unexpected attachments. Instead, they should independently check their account statements through their bank’s official application or contact the bank using verified customer-care details. Suspicious numbers can be blocked and reported.

*What should victims do?*

Anyone who notices an unauthorised transaction should immediately contact their bank, block affected payment methods where necessary, and report the incident to India’s cybercrime helpline at *1930* or through the official portal, [cybercrime.gov.in](https://cybercrime.gov.in).

Cybersecurity awareness and prompt reporting can help limit financial losses. People should remain vigilant without forwarding unverified claims that may create unnecessary panic.