Cyberabad Civic Body Conducts Awareness Meeting with Shop Owners at Khanapur

HYDERABAD : An awareness meeting was conducted with shop owners at Khanapur in Ward No. 125 to promote responsible waste management and maintain cleanliness in commercial establishments.

During the meeting, shop owners were sensitised to the importance of maintaining clean surroundings and adopting proper waste disposal practices. The initiative aimed to encourage traders to take greater responsibility for managing waste generated by their businesses and preventing littering in public spaces.

Shop owners were urged to ensure that waste is disposed of properly and that commercial premises remain clean and hygienic. Maintaining cleanliness around shops is essential to prevent the accumulation of garbage, reduce sanitation-related problems and create a healthier environment for customers and residents.

The awareness programme also highlighted the importance of collective participation in maintaining public spaces. Shop owners and local businesses play a crucial role in keeping markets and commercial areas clean, as improper waste disposal can affect the overall cleanliness of neighbourhoods.

The initiative forms part of efforts to promote a cleaner and greener Cyberabad through public awareness and community participation.

Officials emphasised the need for continued cooperation from traders and residents to ensure that cleanliness becomes a shared responsibility. Active public participation, coupled with responsible waste management practices, can help keep Cyberabad clean, green and litter-free.