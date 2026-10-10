Roadwork Causes Traffic Slowdown Near Attapur Signal

Hyderabad : Vehicular movement has slowed down near Attapur Signal towards Laxmi Nagar due to ongoing roadwork, causing inconvenience to commuters travelling through the stretch.

According to a traffic alert, traffic is moving slowly from Pillar No. 108 to Pillar No. 122. Slow movement has also been reported from Pillar No. 126 towards Laxmi Nagar.

The ongoing roadwork is affecting the smooth flow of vehicles, particularly for motorists using the Attapur Signal–Laxmi Nagar route. Commuters travelling through the area may experience delays and have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Traffic police have urged motorists to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow the instructions issued to regulate vehicular movement in the affected areas. Commuters are advised to allow additional travel time and remain cautious while passing through the roadwork zones.

Motorists heading towards Laxmi Nagar are also encouraged to consider alternative routes, wherever feasible, to avoid delays.

The traffic alert aims to keep road users informed about the prevailing conditions and help them make timely travel decisions. Commuters are requested to follow official traffic updates until the roadwork is completed and normal vehicular movement is restored.

Traffic police have appealed to the public to exercise patience and cooperate with the authorities to ensure safe and orderly movement of vehicles in the affected stretch.