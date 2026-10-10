HYDRAA DRF Teams Recover BTech Student’s Body from Quarry

Hyderabad : HYDRAA Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams recovered the body of an 18-year-old BTech student who drowned in the Malkaram quarry near Jawahar Nagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Pawan Sai, a first-year BTech student at Geethanjali Engineering College. According to the information provided, a group of 12 students, including three girls, had visited the quarry after coming across the location on Instagram reels and considering it a suitable spot for photographs.

During their visit, two students entered the water and sat on a rock to take pictures. Later, one of them ventured further, saying he would touch another rock and return. However, while returning, he drowned as he could not swim.

The HYDRAA DRF control room received information about the incident on Friday evening and immediately alerted nearby rescue teams. Two DRF teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation as darkness began to set in.

The rescue personnel faced difficulties in taking a boat into the quarry, navigating a steep descent of nearly 300 metres. Under the supervision of rescue in-charge P. Swamy, the team retrieved the student’s body with the help of a boat in approximately 10 minutes.

Jawahar Nagar police took custody of the body for further investigation. The incident highlights the dangers of entering deep quarry waters without proper safety measures.