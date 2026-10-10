People’s Audit Flags Large-Scale Voter Deletions in Musheerabad During SIR

Hyderabad : A People’s Audit conducted by citizens’ groups in Musheerabad Assembly constituency has flagged a large number of voter deletions during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising concerns over the scale of exclusions.

According to the information presented at the audit site, Musheerabad had 3,08,839 voters before the SIR exercise. Of these, 1,40,070 voters were reportedly deleted, while 92,406 cases were categorised under notices or marked as zero cases.

As part of the exercise, citizens’ groups also conducted a door-to-door survey to verify the status of voters and assess the impact of the revision process on the ground.

The survey covered 1,829 voters. Among them, 95 voters were identified as absent, shifted or deceased, with the figures reportedly including 35 absent voters and 60 shifted voters. In addition, 752 voters said they had received notices related to the SIR process.

The audit findings have drawn attention to the need for careful verification of voter details and transparency in the revision of electoral rolls. The significant difference between the number of reported deletions and the cases identified during the limited door-to-door survey has raised questions that may require further examination.

However, the figures represent the citizens’ groups’ audit findings and have not been independently verified. Official clarification from election authorities would be necessary to establish the reasons for the deletions and the status of affected voters.