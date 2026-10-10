Woman Murdered in Hyderabad; Chaderghat Police Launch Manhunt

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman was brutally murdered in the Chaderghat police station limits, triggering concern in the locality. The victim, Tahera Banu, a resident of Chanchalguda, was working at Manha Wholesale Clothing Shop near Azampura.

The incident came to light on Friday, creating a stir in the surrounding areas. Following the incident, police launched an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s murder and identify the person responsible.

Police are searching for the accused and examining the available evidence to establish the sequence of events. Investigators are also probing the possible motive behind the crime and whether personal disputes or other reasons led to the murder.

The incident has raised concerns among residents of Chanchalguda, Azampura and the neighbouring areas. Police are making efforts to gather relevant information and trace the accused.

The exact circumstances surrounding the murder, including the motive and the identity of the accused, are yet to be officially established. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Police are continuing their efforts to solve the case and bring the person responsible to justice.