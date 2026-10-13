Cyberabad Police Arrest Man in OLX Mobile Fraud Case; 17 Cases Linked

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with an alleged OLX mobile phone fraud, linking him to 17 cases across Telangana involving suspected losses of around ₹12.80 lakh.

The accused, Batthula Sriram, a native of Hanamkonda, was arrested on October 11. Police said he also allegedly operated under the names Akhil and Manoj and worked in the IT sector.

According to investigators, Sriram posted advertisements for premium smartphones on OLX using images downloaded from Google. The listings featured models such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. He allegedly contacted prospective buyers using different mobile numbers and false identities, claiming to act as an intermediary selling phones owned by his brother.

Police alleged that after buyers inspected the phones and made payments, the accused switched off his mobile phone, leaving them unable to contact him. Investigators found that payments were allegedly received through other people’s UPI IDs, QR codes and bank accounts. The suspected proceeds were reportedly spent on personal expenses and online betting.

The Raidurgam Police Station registered Crime No. 1067/2026 under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Police identified 17 linked cases registered at various police stations across Telangana. An Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and a Realme GT 6T were seized during the operation.

The operation was supervised by Kukatpally Zone DCP M. Sudarshan, with guidance from ACP C. H. Sridhar. Raidurgam SHO T. Bhupathi and Detective Inspector K. Ramireddy led the investigation. Police said further inquiries are underway to identify affected buyers and verify the total losses.

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