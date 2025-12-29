Dense fog disrupts flights across India, passengers face delays and diversions

New Delhi: Flight operations across several parts of the country were severely affected after dense fog reduced visibility, leaving passengers stranded and distressed at multiple airports.

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has announced the period from December 10 to February 10, 2026, as the official fog window for this season.

At Delhi airport, visibility dropped sharply to around 125 metres, significantly impacting flight movements.

Sharing a passenger advisory on X, the Delhi Airport said that “flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations.”

The airport authority also advised travellers to stay updated by checking their flight status with the respective airlines.

Several inbound flights to Delhi were diverted owing to poor visibility, air traffic congestion and cascading delays, further adding to passenger inconvenience.

Airlines also issued advisories, warning of possible cancellations and delays.

IndiGo posted an update on X stating, “Dense fog in Jammu continues to affect visibility, impacting flights operating to and from Jammu. As conditions evolve, some services may experience delays, and a few may need to be cancelled depending on clearance and operational feasibility.”

SpiceJet issued its last update around midnight, informing passengers about disruptions in Kolkata.

“Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India also cautioned passengers that routes across North India, including its primary hub in Delhi, were likely to be impacted due to dense fog-induced low visibility.

The airline warned that this could have a cascading effect on flight schedules across its domestic network.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a broader warning, highlighting possible disruptions and sharing helpline numbers of airlines for passenger assistance.

In a statement, AAI said, “Due to fog today on 29.12.2025, visibility levels in Northern India have reduced at select airports potentially impacting flight schedules, including delays. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines through official communication channels for the latest flight updates and to plan their travel accordingly by allowing additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures.”

“AAI has activated passenger facilitation measures and deployed assistance teams at affected airports to support travellers on the ground. We remain committed to ensuring passenger safety, convenience, and smooth airport operations during adverse weather conditions,” it added.

In one such incident, an Air India Express flight from Goa to Delhi was unable to land in the national capital early Monday morning due to dense fog.

The aircraft also failed to land in Jaipur because of similar conditions and was eventually diverted to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely.

However, passengers expressed anger and frustration at Ahmedabad airport over the prolonged diversion, delays and lack of clarity, as dense fog continued to disrupt air travel across northern and eastern parts of the country.