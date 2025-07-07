Dia Mirza Kicks Off Plastic-Free July with Powerful Message on Youth Action

Mumbai: Renowned actress and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza has marked the beginning of Plastic-Free July with a heartfelt message celebrating youth-led action against plastic pollution. She reflected on a recent World Environment Day event held at the United Nations House in India, where she actively participated in promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

Over 700,000 Youth Mobilized in India Through the Tide Turners Challenge

In her inspiring Instagram post shared on Monday, Dia Mirza spotlighted the Tide Turners Plastic Challenge, a global initiative by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) that empowers youth to take action against plastic waste. She wrote:

“The energy and commitment of the young changemakers was nothing short of inspiring. Over 700,000 youth in India alone have been mobilized as part of this movement — a phenomenal step toward a plastic-free future!”

She emphasized that this massive youth participation is helping close the gap between plastic waste generation and waste management capabilities, a growing concern worldwide.

Dia Mirza Urges Conscious Choices During Plastic-Free July

As a committed environmentalist, Dia Mirza urged people to take individual responsibility during Plastic-Free July, a global movement encouraging people to reduce their plastic usage.

“Let’s reflect on our consumption habits and commit to reducing our plastic footprint. Every conscious choice we make helps close that gap,” she said in her caption.

Tide Turners Plastic Challenge Wins Global Recognition

Dia also congratulated the Tide Turners team on winning the Prince Talal International Prize for 2024, a prestigious global honor that recognized the program for catalyzing youth-led behavior change. Out of 62 global entries, this UNEP-led initiative stood out for its impactful environmental education and community engagement.

“Let’s keep the tide turning,” Dia encouraged, celebrating the initiative’s growing influence.

About Dia Mirza’s Environmental Advocacy

Dia Mirza has been a long-time advocate for climate action and sustainability. She serves as:

UNEP Goodwill Ambassador for India

UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Through her platform, she consistently supports causes related to climate change, wildlife conservation, sustainable living, and now, reducing plastic pollution.

Dia Mirza’s message for Plastic-Free July is a timely reminder of the power of youth and conscious individual actions in fighting environmental crises. As the world grapples with the plastic waste challenge, voices like hers help amplify the importance of sustainable behavior change at both grassroots and global levels.