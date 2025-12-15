ED seizes Rs 79 crore properties of Punjab firm involved in water pollution

Jalandhar: In a money laundering probe related to an environmental crime, the Enforcement Directorate attached properties, including land, building and plant and machinery, worth Rs 79.93 crore belonging to a Punjab-based company involved in water pollution, an official said on Monday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, provisionally attached the immovable properties of Malbros International Pvt Ltd on Saturday in the money laundering investigation related to environmental crime, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED initiated an investigation based on a criminal complaint filed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board against Malbros International for violating the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, by injection of untreated wastewater through reverse boring into deep aquifers. The ED investigation revealed that the company (with its industrial unit at village Mansoorwal, Tehsil Zira, District Ferozepur) was involved in the generation and acquisition of Proceeds of Crime by deliberately causing pollution of groundwater by persistently and covertly injecting untreated effluents into deep aquifers through reverse boring.

The company was also accused of repeatedly discharging wastewater onto land, drains, and an adjacent sugar mill. Its daily functioning involved persistent illegal discharge of untreated effluents into land and groundwater, causing large-scale irreparable ecological damage in the form of water pollution and consequent health hazards, causing crop loss, cattle deaths and serious health impacts for residents of villages around its premises, said a statement. Earlier, searches were conducted at six locations on July 16, 2024, and an amount of Rs 78.15 lakh cash was seized from the premises of Malbros International Pvt Ltd and its Directors under the provisions of Section 17 of the PMLA, 2002.

In a separate case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Shimla, teams conducted search operations at eight premises located in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Saturday in connection with an ongoing investigation into a large-scale fake/fictitious cryptocurrency-based Ponzi/Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) scam. The perpetrators of the scam allegedly duped lakhs of investors belonging to the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to the tune of Rs 2,300 crore The search operations conducted by the ED resulted in the freezing of three lockers and bank balances/fixed deposits totalling Rs 1.2 crore.

The ED also recovered incriminating documents relating to investments made in numerous immovable properties, including benami properties, which were acquired by the accused individuals by utilising proceeds of crime (PoC) generated through the Ponzi scheme.