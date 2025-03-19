Electric Vehicles Prices to Match Petrol Vehicles Within Six Months: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the prices of electric vehicles (EVs) in India will be on par with petrol vehicles within the next six months. Speaking at the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India Expo in New Delhi, he emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting domestic EV production and reducing pollution.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Nears Completion

Gadkari also provided an update on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, stating that the 212-km-long project will be completed within three months. The expressway aims to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time, further boosting infrastructure development.

Focus on Infrastructure for Economic Growth

The minister reiterated that infrastructure development is crucial to making India the third-largest economy. He stressed that reducing logistics costs through high-quality roads would contribute to economic growth. The government remains committed to smart cities and smart transport solutions, ensuring sustainable urban development.

Emphasizing Innovation in Road Construction

Highlighting the need for new technologies and innovations, Gadkari called for cost-effective construction methods in road development. He urged stakeholders to explore innovative solutions that can help reduce construction expenses while maintaining high-quality infrastructure.

With these initiatives, the government aims to accelerate India’s economic progress, making transportation smarter, cleaner, and more efficient.