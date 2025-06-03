Elon Musk Enters Messaging Space with XChat: A Potential WhatsApp Rival

Hyderabad: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced the launch of a new messaging platform named XChat, marking his entry into the competitive world of instant messaging services. The platform is currently in its beta testing phase and is expected to be a strong competitor to Meta-owned WhatsApp.

Encrypted Communication and File Sharing

XChat will offer end-to-end encryption, file-sharing capabilities, and support for audio and video calls—features that are already popular among existing platforms. However, Musk claims XChat will stand out due to its advanced security and tech architecture.

Built on Rust, Secured Like Bitcoin

Musk revealed in a post on his platform X (formerly Twitter) that XChat is built on a new Rust-based architecture, which enhances performance and reliability. He added that the messaging app will use Bitcoin-like encryption, aiming to offer a more secure communication channel than competitors.

While the company hasn’t revealed a specific launch date, XChat will be publicly available after the beta phase concludes. Tech enthusiasts and early adopters are closely watching developments, as Musk’s move could significantly disrupt the messaging service landscape.