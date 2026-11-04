Female Bus Conductor Dies After Passenger Pushes Her Off Bus Over Change Dispute

Bhadradri Kothagudem: A female bus conductor died while undergoing treatment after she was allegedly pushed off a moving bus by a woman passenger following an argument over the return of change in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The deceased, identified as Pravalika, was working as a bus conductor. The incident occurred when a woman named Maunika, a resident of Mittagudem in Aswapuram mandal, boarded a bus travelling from the Manuguru area towards Bhadrachalam along with her son.

According to reports, Maunika gave Rs. 100 to the conductor and requested a ticket for her son. The conductor issued a ticket worth Rs. 10 and reportedly wrote the remaining balance on the back of the ticket.

However, Maunika allegedly demanded that the change be returned immediately, leading to an argument between the two. During the altercation, the passenger reportedly pushed Pravalika out of the bus.

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The conductor fell beneath the rear wheels of the bus, sustaining severe injuries, including fractures in both legs.

She was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, Pravalika succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The incident has caused shock and grief, with the death of the woman conductor raising concerns over the safety of public transport employees.