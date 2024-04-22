FIR lodged against handle AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh: actor’s spokesperson

New Delhi: An FIR has been filed against the social media handle promoting the deepfake video of Ranveer Singh, the actor’s spokesperson said on Monday.

Last week, a video of Singh went viral on the Internet in which the actor could be seen voicing his political opinion.

In the original clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, was a snippet from an interview the actor gave when he was in Varanasi for a fashion show.

According to the spokesperson, Singh has filed a police complaint and the FIR has been lodged for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell.

After Aamir Khan's deepfake video, a deepfake video of Ranveer Singh has also surfaced. In the deepfake video, Ranveer is seen criticizing the BJP and expressing support for the Congress.@RanveerOfficial @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/znG6BBmivB — Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) April 18, 2024

“We have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh,” a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement.

Soon after the video went viral, the actor warned the audience on X by writing, “Deepfake se bacho dosto