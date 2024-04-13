Four killed in car-truck collision in K’taka

Vijayapura: Four persons were killed on the spot in a road accident at Arjunagi village in Vijayapura district in Karnataka, on Saturday morning.

The deceased are identified as 32-year-old Arjun Kushal Singh Rajput, 52-year-old Ravinath Pattar, 40-year-old Puspa Ravinath Pattar and 12-year-old Megharaja Rajput.

According to police, the accident took place following a head-on collision between their car and a truck. All the deceased were travelling to a temple in Jamkhandi town from Vijayapura city.

The truck carrying cement was coming towards Vijayapura from Jamakhandi. The investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

The incident occurred in the limits of Babaleshwar police station.

Vijayapura SP Rishikesh Sonawane Bhagawan visited the spot where the car was left mangled after the crash. Further investigation is on.