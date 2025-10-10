Fresh Bus Expands to Bengaluru-Chennai Route and Launches

Hyderabad: Fresh Bus, India’s leading all-electric intercity bus brand, has announced its expansion into the Bengaluru–Chennai corridor with a new fleet of sleeper and seater buses, marking a major step in its mission to electrify intercity travel. Alongside this expansion, the company unveiled “The Fresh Promise”, India’s first money-back guarantee program in the bus travel sector.

This innovative initiative underscores Fresh Bus’ customer-first approach, ensuring automatic compensation for passengers affected by unexpected service disruptions, including delays or cancellations—without requiring manual refund requests or support follow-ups.

Built on a secure and fully automated payout system, The Fresh Promise notifies passengers instantly and transfers compensation directly to their accounts within 24 hours of a disruption.

Speaking about the twin launches, Sudhakar Chirra, Founder and CEO of Fresh Bus, said,

“With our expansion into the Bengaluru–Chennai route and the launch of The Fresh Promise, we’re redefining what intercity passengers can expect in India. This isn’t just about refunds—it’s about accountability, automation, and respect for our customers’ time. We want every Fresh Bus journey to represent reliability, comfort, and trust.”

Under The Fresh Promise, passengers are automatically eligible for:

₹1,000 compensation for delays exceeding 90 minutes.

for delays exceeding 90 minutes. ₹500 plus full refund for services cancelled within three hours of departure.

for services cancelled within three hours of departure. ₹1,000 plus full refund if the journey is not completed.

All payments are processed directly and automatically, ensuring a seamless experience. The system uses real-time GPS tracking of boarding and drop-off points to ensure accurate and transparent compensation, accessible through the “My Journey View” section on the Fresh Bus platform.

The new Bengaluru–Chennai route will be operated by Fresh Bus’ premium all-electric fleet, designed to provide a zero-emission, noise-free, and flight-like travel experience. Each bus offers reclining seats, personal charging ports, complimentary snacks, CCTV-enabled safety, and IoT-powered fleet monitoring for enhanced passenger comfort and security.

“Our goal is to make intercity EV travel synonymous with comfort, sustainability, and credibility,” added Chirra. “The Fresh Promise reinforces our long-term vision to make reliability a hallmark of every Fresh Bus journey.”

The Fresh Promise applies automatically to every booking made via the Fresh Bus app, official website, or partner travel platforms.

For further assistance, passengers can contact the Fresh Bus Customer Delight Team at 707 5511 729 or visit www.freshbus.com.