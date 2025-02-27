Gas Load Shedding Announced During Ramadan in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a gas load-shedding schedule during the holy month of Ramadan. The move is set to disrupt daily life, especially as the country grapples with ongoing energy challenges.

Gas Supply Schedule During Ramadan

According to the newly issued schedule, gas supply will be suspended during two key periods: from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. throughout Ramadan. This measure is expected to affect households and businesses across Pakistan, particularly in urban areas like Karachi, where gas shortages have already been causing significant inconvenience.

Pakistan’s Gas Reserves Expected to Decline

In an alarming development, the SSGC also warned that Pakistan’s gas reserves could be halved by 2027, creating further concerns for the country’s energy future. The company is reportedly working on alternatives like biogas, nitrogen production, and extracting gas from coal to meet the country’s growing energy demands.

Ongoing Gas Load Shedding in Karachi

The ongoing gas load shedding in Karachi has been a major point of frustration for residents. With limited supply and rising costs, daily life in the city has become increasingly difficult. Citizens have voiced their dissatisfaction, expressing growing concern about the impact on their routines and the economic strain it is causing.

PTI Criticizes Government for Economic Turmoil

The political atmosphere in Pakistan remains tense, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the current government of failing to address the country’s economic and political challenges. PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram criticized the Shehbaz Sharif-led regime for its lack of focus on the nation’s welfare, accusing it of prioritizing political power over the state’s interests.

Akram also slammed the government’s decision to raise salaries for parliamentarians by 300%, describing it as a move to protect lawmakers from inflation while burdening ordinary citizens with escalating gas prices and rising costs of petroleum products. He called the increase in POL and LPG prices a direct result of the government’s “anti-poor” policies, further exacerbating the hardships faced by the public.

Continued Gas Supply During Sehr-o-Iftar

Despite the load shedding, the SSGC has assured the public that gas will be supplied during Sehr and Iftar times to ensure that the essential needs of those observing the fast during Ramadan are met.

Declining Gas Reserves and Ongoing Challenges

Pakistan’s gas reserves are depleting at a rate of 8 to 10 percent annually, according to SSGC. This continued decline in reserves raises concerns about the country’s ability to meet future energy needs without substantial investment in alternative sources.

Opposition Criticizes Increase in Petroleum Prices

Earlier this year, the Pakistani government raised the price of high-speed diesel by PKR 2.96 per liter and increased petrol prices by 56 paisas per liter. The decision has been heavily criticized by opposition parties, including PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami, who argue that the price hikes will further worsen inflation and put additional strain on Pakistan’s already struggling citizens.

The increase in petroleum prices and the ongoing energy crisis continue to fuel discontent across the nation, as the government faces mounting pressure to address these critical issues.