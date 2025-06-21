GHMC Cracks Down on Bakeries in Hyderabad: 80 Samples Collected for Food Safety Tests

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified its efforts to ensure food safety by conducting surprise inspections at 90 bakeries across the city this week.

The operation, spearheaded by GHMC’s Food Safety Wing, aims to promote hygiene and enforce compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

80 Food Samples Sent for Laboratory Testing

As part of the drive, officials collected 80 surveillance samples, which have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Nacharam for analysis. These inspections are part of an ongoing initiative to monitor sanitation levels and promote safe food handling practices in the wake of rising consumer activity during the monsoon and festive season.

Dr. Sivaleela, of the Food Safety Department Telangana, emphasized that the inspections were not merely punitive. “Our goal is to cultivate a culture of food safety among bakery operators,” she told Newsmeter.

Major Violations Found in Hyderabad Bakeries

The inspections uncovered multiple hygiene lapses and food safety violations. Among the most common were:

Absence of FSSAI license display

Missing “Best Before” or “Use By” labels

or labels Uncovered dustbins leading to waste exposure

leading to waste exposure Housefly infestations in preparation areas

in preparation areas Littered food waste on kitchen floors

Lack of updated health records for food handlers

for food handlers Staff not using hairnets or protective gear

“These issues are easily avoidable and mostly stem from negligence or lack of awareness,” Dr. Sivaleela added. She urged bakery owners to adopt basic sanitation measures and ensure staff are properly trained.

Legal Action and Time-Bound Rectification

The GHMC has issued notices to all food business operators found in violation. Those with serious deficiencies may face legal action before the adjudication officer under applicable food safety laws. However, most establishments have been given a chance to rectify the issues within a stipulated time frame.

GHMC Issues Guidelines for Bakeries and Food Outlets

GHMC has released a set of recommendations to help businesses maintain food safety standards:

Display valid FSSAI licenses prominently

prominently Label all food items with preparation and expiry dates

Conduct regular pest control

Use sealed bins for waste disposal

for waste disposal Maintain cleanliness certificates and conduct water quality checks

“We’re open to guiding businesses that want to comply,” said Dr. Sivaleela. “But we will also act firmly against those who are willfully negligent.”

Public Urged to Report Violations

GHMC has invited consumers to play an active role in the process. Citizens can report any food safety violations through the GHMC helpline or via the official State Food Safety portal.