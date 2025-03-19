Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad on March 19, 2025 – Check Latest Prices

Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed a significant hike on March 19, 2025, reflecting global market trends.

Gold Rates in Hyderabad Today

22-carat gold price: ₹82,900 per 10 grams (Increased by ₹400)

(Increased by ₹400) 24-carat gold price: ₹90,440 per 10 grams (Increased by ₹440)

(Increased by ₹440) Silver price: ₹1,14,000 per kilogram

Fluctuations in Gold Prices

Gold prices in the international market have been volatile in recent weeks. During the wedding season, rates witnessed a slight decline, with:

24-carat gold fluctuating around ₹80,000 per 10 grams

fluctuating around 22-carat gold trading at approximately ₹70,000 per 10 grams

Live Gold Rate Tracking for Buyers

The gold prices mentioned above are based on the closing rates from yesterday (March 18, 2025). However, today’s market may witness further increases or decreases, making it essential for buyers to track live gold rates before making a purchase.

Gold prices are influenced by multiple factors, including:

Global economic trends

Fluctuations in the U.S. dollar

Demand and supply dynamics

Festive and wedding seasons in India

Why Are Gold Prices Rising?

