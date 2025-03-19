Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad on March 19, 2025 – Check Latest Prices

Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed a significant hike on March 19, 2025, reflecting global market trends.
Gold Rates in Hyderabad Today
- 22-carat gold price: ₹82,900 per 10 grams (Increased by ₹400)
- 24-carat gold price: ₹90,440 per 10 grams (Increased by ₹440)
- Silver price: ₹1,14,000 per kilogram
Fluctuations in Gold Prices
Gold prices in the international market have been volatile in recent weeks. During the wedding season, rates witnessed a slight decline, with:
- 24-carat gold fluctuating around ₹80,000 per 10 grams
- 22-carat gold trading at approximately ₹70,000 per 10 grams
Live Gold Rate Tracking for Buyers
The gold prices mentioned above are based on the closing rates from yesterday (March 18, 2025). However, today’s market may witness further increases or decreases, making it essential for buyers to track live gold rates before making a purchase.
Gold prices are influenced by multiple factors, including:
- Global economic trends
- Fluctuations in the U.S. dollar
- Demand and supply dynamics
- Festive and wedding seasons in India
Why Are Gold Prices Rising?
The recent increase in gold rates is attributed to:
- Rising inflation concerns
- Increased demand for gold as a safe investment
- Fluctuations in global economic conditions