HyderabadBusiness

Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad on March 19, 2025 – Check Latest Prices

Gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed a significant hike on March 19, 2025, reflecting global market trends.

Fouzia Farhana19 March 2025 - 11:48
Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad on March 19, 2025 – Check Latest Prices
Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad on March 19, 2025 – Check Latest Prices

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed a significant hike on March 19, 2025, reflecting global market trends.

Gold Rates in Hyderabad Today

  • 22-carat gold price: ₹82,900 per 10 grams (Increased by ₹400)
  • 24-carat gold price: ₹90,440 per 10 grams (Increased by ₹440)
  • Silver price: ₹1,14,000 per kilogram

Fluctuations in Gold Prices

Gold prices in the international market have been volatile in recent weeks. During the wedding season, rates witnessed a slight decline, with:

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

  • 24-carat gold fluctuating around ₹80,000 per 10 grams
  • 22-carat gold trading at approximately ₹70,000 per 10 grams

Live Gold Rate Tracking for Buyers

The gold prices mentioned above are based on the closing rates from yesterday (March 18, 2025). However, today’s market may witness further increases or decreases, making it essential for buyers to track live gold rates before making a purchase.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Extension in Old City: ₹1,000 Crore Compensation for Property Owners!

Gold prices are influenced by multiple factors, including:

  • Global economic trends
  • Fluctuations in the U.S. dollar
  • Demand and supply dynamics
  • Festive and wedding seasons in India

Why Are Gold Prices Rising?

The recent increase in gold rates is attributed to:

  • Rising inflation concerns
  • Increased demand for gold as a safe investment
  • Fluctuations in global economic conditions

Tags
Fouzia Farhana19 March 2025 - 11:48
Back to top button