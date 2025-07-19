Golden Temple receives 7th threat email, SGPC questions govt’s inaction

Chandigarh: The Golden Temple today received its seventh threat email, continuing a string of disturbing messages over the past week.

Speaking to the media, former Akal Takht Jathedar and current Head Granthi Giani Raghbir Singh expressed concern over the silence of the Punjab government. He said despite multiple threats, no official communication has been made with the SGPC

Calling the emails a sign of a “larger conspiracy”, Giani Raghbir Singh stated that two suspects were arrested yesterday, yet the threats persist, creating fear among devotees. He emphasized that while the shrine’s internal administration is capable of handling security, it is the government’s responsibility to prevent malicious activities by external elements.

He also condemned Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla for writing to the Centre demanding CISF deployment at the shrine, calling it “highly condemnable” in light of the party’s past actions, including the 1984 military assault on Sikh religious institutions.

Giani Raghbir urged political parties to stop exploiting the issue and instead unite to ensure justice. He called on the Punjab Chief Minister to urgently engage with the SGPC and take the matter seriously.

Despite the threats, he appealed to devotees to continue visiting the Golden Temple without fear.