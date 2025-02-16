Hyderabad: Goshamahal Nala Collapses Again, Workers Narrowly Escape Disaster: Video

A major disaster was narrowly avoided in the Goshamahal area after the collapse of a long-standing nala (drain) once again, marking the sixth such incident in the past three years. The nala, which has been prone to frequent collapses, caved in once again at the crucial Goshamahal bend, leaving local residents in a state of fear and anxiety.

Goshamahal Nala Collapses Again, But No Casualties Reported

The collapse occurred after the workers involved in the ongoing construction of a new cover for the nala had left the site for the day. Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the collapse, which could have led to a serious accident had it occurred during work hours.

Local residents expressed concern that if the nala had collapsed while the workers were on site, it could have resulted in a significant tragedy. They emphasized that this was not the first time the nala had collapsed, as similar incidents had occurred multiple times in recent years, with no substantial repairs being made to address the underlying issue.

Frequent Collapses Raising Safety Concerns

The nala in question is one of the oldest in the region, and its aging structure has made it increasingly prone to collapse. Despite regular repairs, the authorities have only addressed the damage by making temporary fixes, rather than taking any long-term measures to ensure its safety and stability. Each collapse has led to only partial repairs at the site, leaving the nala vulnerable to further accidents.

Local residents are increasingly fearful of the threat posed by the deteriorating nala, as its repeated collapses have created an atmosphere of constant unease. With no permanent solution in sight, the community is calling on authorities to undertake the full reconstruction of the nala to prevent further accidents.

Urgent Calls for Nala Reconstruction

Residents are urging the authorities to prioritize the complete rebuilding of the nala, as the current patchwork approach to repairs is no longer sufficient to ensure safety. With the nala’s ongoing vulnerability, the community is demanding a comprehensive plan to replace or fortify the structure to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of both workers and local residents.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing aging infrastructure, as the frequent collapse of the nala continues to endanger lives in the area.