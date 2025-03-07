Goshamahal Nala Mishap: Electricity Poles Collapse, Locals Face Blackout

Hyderabad: The ongoing repair work on the Goshamahal Nala took an alarming turn on Friday when two main electricity poles collapsed into the drainage, plunging several areas into darkness and causing further inconvenience to residents and businesses.

The incident has reignited public outrage over the authorities’ delay in completing the nala restoration, which has been causing persistent disruptions in the region.

Repeated Collapses of Goshamahal Nala Roof Raise Safety Concerns

The Goshamahal Nala, which runs parallel to the main road, has been facing structural issues for months. Just 25 days ago, a significant portion of the nala roof caved in, creating severe inconvenience for commuters and raising serious safety concerns. Despite this, repair work has been slow, and locals claim that negligence from civic authorities has only worsened the situation.

Due to the ongoing work, the road adjacent to the nala has remained closed for nearly a month, forcing motorists to take alternative routes. This has led to increased traffic congestion in neighboring areas, further frustrating daily commuters.

Electricity Poles Collapse, Leading to Widespread Power Outage

As workers were engaged in repair efforts on Friday, two crucial electricity poles collapsed into the nala, resulting in snapped power lines and a short circuit.

The incident led to an immediate power outage in Goshamahal, Chakna Wadi, Chandan Wadi, and several surrounding localities. Residents and business owners were left in distress, with shops and essential services affected due to the sudden loss of electricity.

Residents and Business Owners Demand Swift Action

Frustrated with the delays and the additional power disruption, residents and traders have called for immediate intervention from the authorities. They demand the swift completion of nala repairs and the restoration of traffic movement on the main road.

For the past 25 days, the road closure has caused significant inconvenience, affecting daily commuters, students, and local businesses. Locals have also raised concerns over the debris from the collapsed nala roof, which remains uncleared, further compounding the issue.

Public Figures and Civic Leaders Speak Out

BRS leader Suresh Mudiraj criticized the authorities for their inaction and lack of urgency in completing the repair work. He highlighted the struggles faced by businesses in the area due to the road closure and power outages.

“Local traders are suffering immense losses because of this prolonged inaction. The government must take accountability and ensure that the nala restoration is completed at the earliest,” Mudiraj stated. He urged GHMC Commissioner and other senior officials to take immediate measures to expedite the repair work and restore normalcy.

GHMC Faces Backlash Over Delayed Restoration

Residents have been repeatedly questioning the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) over the delay in clearing the debris and restoring the nala’s structural integrity. Despite several complaints, no clear timeline has been provided for the completion of the project, leaving citizens frustrated and uncertain about when normal life will resume in the area.

Appeal for Government Intervention

Local representatives and residents have appealed to state authorities to take direct action and ensure the repair work is completed without further delay. The repeated collapses and subsequent power outages have underscored the urgency of the situation, making it imperative for the civic authorities to address public grievances promptly.

With businesses suffering, residents struggling, and infrastructure failing, the people of Goshamahal demand swift and decisive action to prevent further chaos and ensure public safety.