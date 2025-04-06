Harish Rao Challenges Congress’s Criticism of Kaleshwaram Project’s Integrity​

Siddipet: Former Telangana Irrigation Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, T. Harish Rao expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Congress government’s handling of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Speaking at an event in Chowdaram village, Chinna Koduru mandal, he highlighted the government’s lack of progress in land acquisition and canal construction, which are essential for delivering irrigation benefits to farmers.

Harish Rao pointed out that during the Congress administration’s tenure, no funds were allocated for land acquisition under the Kaleshwaram project. He emphasized that despite the infrastructure being ready, including pump houses and reservoirs, essential activities like land acquisition and canal excavation remain unaddressed, hindering water delivery to farmers. Farmer Initiatives: In the absence of government action, farmers in regions like Kondengulakunta and Bikkabanda have taken matters into their own hands, investing their own resources to dig canals and access water. Harish Rao criticized the government’s lack of support for these efforts.

In the absence of government action, farmers in regions like Kondengulakunta and Bikkabanda have taken matters into their own hands, investing their own resources to dig canals and access water. Harish Rao criticized the government’s lack of support for these efforts. Economic and Industrial Impact: Harish Rao noted that the Kaleshwaram project has not only benefited agriculture but also attracted industrial investments, citing the establishment of a Coca-Cola factory due to the availability of water. He urged the government to expedite land acquisition and canal construction to fully realize the project’s potential.

Harish Rao noted that the Kaleshwaram project has not only benefited agriculture but also attracted industrial investments, citing the establishment of a Coca-Cola factory due to the availability of water. He urged the government to expedite land acquisition and canal construction to fully realize the project’s potential. Critique of Congress Leadership: Addressing Congress leaders, Harish Rao challenged their negative portrayal of the Kaleshwaram project, especially following structural damages to the Medigadda barrage. He accused them of attempting to mislead the public and urged a focus on constructive actions to rehabilitate the project.

Harish Rao’s statements underscore the urgency for the Congress government to prioritize the completion of the Kaleshwaram project. Timely land acquisition and canal construction are crucial to ensure that the project’s benefits reach the intended farmers and contribute to the region’s economic development.