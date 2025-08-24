Heavy rain likely in Telangana on Aug 27-28: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana on August 27, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.



In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts of the state on August 27.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places or at many places over Telangana during the next seven days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in almost all districts of Telangana during the next five days.



The Southwest monsoon has been weak over the state.



Rain occurred at one or two places over Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.