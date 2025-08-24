KTR dares CM Reddy to seek fresh mandate for defected MLAs

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) today challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, daring him to ask defected MLAs to resign and recontest if they truly believed they have public support.

He said Revanth should present the record of his 20-month rule to the people and face by-elections as a referendum on his governance.

Referring to the recent Supreme Court judgement, KTR stated that the MLAs who jumped parties are now struck with fear of defeat.

Speaking at a massive meeting of key BRS workers from the Serilingampally constituency here, KTR declared, “Even though a few leaders betrayed the movement, our workers have kept the pink flag close to their hearts.”

KTR stated that the MLAs who defected—including from Serilingampally—did so for selfish gain, not for the people.

“If Congress truly believes it’s working for the people, let these MLAs resign and face by-elections. Win again if you can,” he challenged.

He criticised Revanth Reddy for engaging in frivolous and timepass politics, filing cases one day against KCR and the next against himself.

KTR said that Revanth Reddy has done absolutely nothing for Hyderabad and added, “Even if a few leaders have betrayed the party, our loyal workers have never let go of the pink flag—and that is our greatest strength.”

He accused the Congress government of weaponising the HYDRA task force to serve blackmail interests.

“It is because of HYDRA’s unlawful activities that Hyderabad’s real estate sector has collapsed,” he said.

KTR questioned whether Revanth Reddy, who borrowed more in 20 months than BRS did in 10 years, has the courage to even talk about development.