Hyderabad: Poor Woman’s House Reduced to Ashes After Rain-Induced Short Circuit

According to details, the owner of the house, Akari Rama Devi (28), mute by birth, has been working as a labourer in the village since the death of her husband.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 August 2025 - 16:34
Rangareddy: A poor woman’s house was completely burnt to ashes due to a short circuit during incessant rains in Tamalur village, Maheswaram mandal headquarters of the district, yesterday. Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the accident, and no casualties were reported.

According to details, the owner of the house, Akari Rama Devi (28), mute by birth, has been working as a labourer in the village since the death of her husband. She has two daughters — elder daughter Nikitha (9) and younger daughter Dikshitha (7) — who study in a local government school. Due to the rains, a short circuit occurred in the house, burning all electrical appliances including the TV, refrigerator, utensils, clothes, and other household items to ashes.

In this incident, which took place during the heavy rains, the house was completely destroyed, leaving Rama Devi homeless and destitute. The victim has appealed for immediate assistance from government departments and philanthropists.

A complaint has been submitted to the Revenue and Electricity Department officials regarding the incident, and the woman has requested that the concerned departments take immediate action and help her rebuild her house.

