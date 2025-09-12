Hyderabad Flood Alert: Twin Reservoirs Release Water, Musi River Areas on High Alert

HYDERABAD, September 12, 2025 – A flood warning is in effect for areas along the Musi River in Hyderabad after heavy rainfall forced authorities to release water from the city’s twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar. The Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) initiated controlled releases on Friday morning to manage rising water levels.

Critical Reservoir Levels

Both reservoirs are near their maximum capacity due to significant inflows from upstream catchment areas.

Osman Sagar Reservoir:

Current Level: 1,789.50 feet

1,789.50 feet Full Tank Level (FTL): 1,790 feet

1,790 feet Action: Six gates opened to a height of three feet, releasing 2,028 cusecs.

Himayat Sagar Reservoir:

Current Level: 1,762.20 feet

1,762.20 feet Full Tank Level (FTL): 1,763.50 feet

1,763.50 feet Action: Three gates opened to four feet, releasing 5,215 cusecs.

A combined total of approximately 8,000 cusecs of water is being released into the Musi River.

Areas Under Threat

The flood warning specifically targets low-lying neighborhoods along the Musi River corridor. Residents in the following areas are advised to take precautions:

Old City: Chaderghat, Malakpet, Puranapul, and Bahadurpura.

Chaderghat, Malakpet, Puranapul, and Bahadurpura. Central Zones: The MGBS (Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station) area and Golnaka.

The MGBS (Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station) area and Golnaka. Suburbs: Nagole, Attapur, Rajendranagar, and Narsingi.

Emergency services have identified over 60 families in highly vulnerable communities like Moosa Nagar and Padma Nagar for immediate evacuation.

Traffic and Road Closures

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have implemented several diversions due to water overflowing onto roads.

The service road at Exit 17 near Himayat Sagar is closed.

Traffic from Shamshabad to Gachibowli is being diverted via Kismatpur.

The 100 Feet Road in Jiyaguda is inundated and closed to traffic.

Official Response and Relief

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed authorities to evacuate people from dilapidated houses and shift them to safer locations. Relief centers have been established at City Model School in Malakpet and several community halls in affected zones.

Multiple agencies, including GHMC, Police, Fire, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are coordinating rescue and relief operations. Officials are continuously monitoring the situation and have warned that further gate openings are possible if rainfall continues.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for Telangana to continue through Saturday, September 13. Citizens living in low-lying areas are urged to follow official advisories and avoid the banks of the Musi River.