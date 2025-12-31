Hyderabad Gears Up for New Year With Week-Long Drunk-Driving Drive

Hyderabad: With just hours left for New Year celebrations, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar has warned tipplers that there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving. He announced special drunken driving checks will be conducted in 120 areas of the city on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. This special drive will continue throughout the first week of January. The Commissioner said vehicles of those caught driving under the influence of alcohol will be seized.

“We will impose heavy fines, along with vehicle seizure, imprisonment, and cancellation of driving license,” he posted on ‘X’ on Wednesday. “Strict action will be taken against rash driving, triple riding, and those creating nuisance in public places. Those who have consumed alcohol should not drive and instead opt for cabs or drivers,” he said.

The Commissioner said police urge people to celebrate the festivities safely with their family members, relatives, and friends. Sajjanar, who is known for his strong stance against drunk drivers and had even called them terrorists, have been posting quirky messages on social media over the menace of drunk driving. In one such post, he said, “Dear Sirs and Madams, Indian law has not discovered Sections 123 and 567. So if you’re trying to school our personnel on these imaginary rules while wobbling behind the wheel at 2 AM… congratulations! Your destiny is clear: stand-up comedy, fiction writing, or viral family humiliation.”

“Here’s what happens when you mix booze + imaginary law: Instant Internet Fame – All family and friends WhatsApp groups and Instagram are now a museum of your brilliance: Look at them arguing with cops like they’re in a courtroom drama!” “Your Car Goes to Boot Camp – Your beloved ride enjoys a disciplined stay at a detention centre. It’s probably taking notes on how not to follow your owner’s lead. Lawyer Reality Check – Your real lawyer reads actual Sections aloud. Everyone watches as your “expertise” crumbles faster than your balance at the wheel.

Ego Obliteration – That bloated ego? Smashed. No reappeal. No mercy,” wrote the top cop. “Life Lesson: Fiction books are fun. Drinks are fun (responsible drinking). Driving under the influence of alcohol and pretending to be a legal genius at midnight? Not fun,” he added. Meanwhile, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has announced that free transportation service will be made available for individuals who may be unable to return home safely after consuming alcohol.

TGPWU, in collaboration with Bijliride, announced that the free ride service will be available from 11 p.m. on December 31 to 1 a.m. on January 1, covering the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates.