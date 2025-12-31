Shabana Azmi and Dia Mirza Share a Heartwarming London Reunion

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is spending the last few days of 2025 in London, and she was joined by one of her close friends, Dia Mirza. Capturing their fun get-together, Shabana posted a picture of the two ladies flaunting their dazzling smiles. While Dia was looking at the camera, Shabana looked at her in the photo captioned, “With lovely #Dia Mirza in London (sic)”. Reacting to the post, Dia asked, “Why didn’t you post that stunning picture of YOU by the window.”

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, also commented, saying, “Me here too 😉 Stay warm n have a great trip x”. Shabana and Dia are known to share an extremely close bond and also keep treating netizens with glimpses of their meet on social media. Recently, Dia received a special gift from Shabana. Dia uploaded a string of photos of herself posing in the beautiful yellow saree gifted to her by the veteran actress. In the caption, Dia revealed that wearing the saree turned her into a representative of everything Shabana’s mother, Shaukat Azmi, stood for.

Her post also included snippets from the poem, “Aurat” written by Shabana’s father, Kaifi Azmi, for his beloved better half. Dia wrote, “Uthh meri jaan mere saath hee chalna hain tujhe” – Aurat by Kaifi Azmi When wearing this saree, i carried with me all that Shaukat Azmi Ji represented. Including this powerful poem written by Kaifi Azmi Saab for his beloved wife.” Thanking Shabana for always enriching her life, the ”Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress added, “@azmishabana18 thank YOU for this saree (red heart, folded hands, and butterfly emojis) You have always enriched my life in ways that only you can. I will cherish and wear this saree for life.”