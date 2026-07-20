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Hyderabad Gymnast Anjana Gunukula Wins Gold at International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in France

Bringing laurels to Telangana and India, Anjana Gunukula of JOE's Gymnastics Academy clinched a Gold Medal at the 4th Little Star International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition 2026, held in Cannes, France, from July 3 to 6, 2026.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 July 2026 - 16:06
Hyderabad Gymnast Anjana Gunukula Wins Gold at International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in France
Hyderabad Gymnast Anjana Gunukula Wins Gold at International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in France

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Hyderabad: Bringing laurels to Telangana and India, Anjana Gunukula of JOE’s Gymnastics Academy clinched a Gold Medal at the 4th Little Star International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition 2026, held in Cannes, France, from July 3 to 6, 2026.

Anjana secured the top honour in the Ribbon Apparatus event, delivering an outstanding performance against competitors from various countries. Her precision, grace, and technical excellence earned her the coveted gold medal on the international stage.

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Following her remarkable achievement, Anjana was felicitated at L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad, by G. Ravinder, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana, and A. Someshwar, General Secretary of the Telangana Gymnastics Association.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Anjana’s coach, Alica Joe, whose guidance and training played a significant role in the young gymnast’s success.

Sports officials congratulated Anjana on her international triumph and expressed confidence that her achievement would inspire more young athletes in Telangana to pursue excellence in gymnastics. Her victory is being celebrated as another proud moment for the state’s growing presence in international sports.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 July 2026 - 16:06
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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