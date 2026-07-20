Hyderabad Gymnast Anjana Gunukula Wins Gold at International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in France

Hyderabad: Bringing laurels to Telangana and India, Anjana Gunukula of JOE’s Gymnastics Academy clinched a Gold Medal at the 4th Little Star International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition 2026, held in Cannes, France, from July 3 to 6, 2026.

Anjana secured the top honour in the Ribbon Apparatus event, delivering an outstanding performance against competitors from various countries. Her precision, grace, and technical excellence earned her the coveted gold medal on the international stage.

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Following her remarkable achievement, Anjana was felicitated at L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad, by G. Ravinder, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana, and A. Someshwar, General Secretary of the Telangana Gymnastics Association.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Anjana’s coach, Alica Joe, whose guidance and training played a significant role in the young gymnast’s success.

Sports officials congratulated Anjana on her international triumph and expressed confidence that her achievement would inspire more young athletes in Telangana to pursue excellence in gymnastics. Her victory is being celebrated as another proud moment for the state’s growing presence in international sports.