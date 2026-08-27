Hyderabad: Intermediate Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Train

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving goods train at Uppuguda in Hyderabad, police said.

The deceased was identified as Tejaswi, daughter of Srinivas, a resident of Chatrinaka. She was studying in the second year of intermediate.

According to preliminary information, Srinivas had reportedly noticed that Tejaswi was spending long hours talking on her mobile phone, sometimes until late at night. Concerned about her studies and wellbeing, he allegedly scolded her and advised her not to continue speaking on the phone late into the night.

Upset following the incident, Tejaswi allegedly left the house during the night. Her father noticed her leaving and followed her.

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Police said that when they reached the Uppuguda area, Tejaswi allegedly threw herself in front of a speeding goods train in the presence of her father, resulting in her death.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please seek immediate support from a trusted person, local emergency services, or a mental health professional.