Hyderabad PDS Scam Exposed: Duo Caught with 2.5 Tons of Stolen Ration Rice

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal diversion of Public Distribution System (PDS) grains, the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team, in coordination with Civil Supplies officials, raided a house in Gouthampuri Colony, Sulthan Nagar, Erragadda, and apprehended two individuals involved in black marketing of subsidized rice and wheat.

Accused Identified as Former Ration Shop Worker and Accomplice

Names of the Accused:

Rajashekar Vaddi (39), a car driver and PDS rice trader from Gouthampuri Colony, Erragadda Shaik Shareef @ Babbu (41), a former ration shop employee turned dry cleaner, from KCR Nagar, Kollur

According to the police, Shaik Shareef, also known as Babbu, used his previous contacts with ration shop dealers to illegally procure PDS rice. He partnered with Rajashekar Vaddi to sell these grains in the open market at higher prices, targeting tiffin centers and restaurants.

Modus Operandi: Buying Low from Ration Shops, Selling High to Restaurants

The investigation revealed the following illegal transaction chain:

Ration dealers bought PDS rice from the public at ₹10/kg

at ₹10/kg Sold it to Rajashekar at ₹14/kg

Rajashekar then sold it to hotels and vendors at ₹18/kg

For every kilogram transacted, Babbu received a ₹1 commission

This network of illicit profit-taking not only deprived the needy beneficiaries of the PDS scheme but also manipulated the local food supply chain.

Seized Property from the Raid

During the raid, authorities seized the following from the premises:

PDS Wheat : 25 bags (50 kg each) – 1,250 kg (1.2 tons)

: 25 bags (50 kg each) – PDS Rice : 26 bags (50 kg each) – 1,300 kg (1.3 tons)

: 26 bags (50 kg each) – Mobile Phones : 2

: 2 Total Seized Quantity: 2.5 tons (2,550 kg)

Investigation Led by Hyderabad Task Force and Civil Supplies Department

The successful operation was conducted under the supervision of Sri Ch. Yadander, Inspector of Police, West Zone Task Force, with the assistance of SIs Sri G. Naveen and team, along with the Assistant Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO), Circle-VII, Khairatabad.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and Prevention of Black Marketing, and further investigation is ongoing to trace other dealers involved in the racket.