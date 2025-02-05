Hyderabad Schools Get a Lifeline: Dupont CSR Unveils Game-Changing Toilet Facilities

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards improving sanitation and hygiene for students, Dupont CSR, in collaboration with Safe Water Network India (NGO), inaugurated new toilet facilities at two schools in Secunderabad.

The initiative provides much-needed infrastructure, with 10 toilets and 21 urinals at Government High School for Girls (GHS(G)) in Bowenpally and 16 toilets and 23 urinals at Government High School Mudfort in Tirumalainagar. These facilities will benefit over 1,120 students, ensuring access to clean, functional restrooms, which is crucial for their health and academic performance.

Inauguration Ceremony: Dupont Leadership and Safe Water Network Representatives Attend

The event was graced by key leadership from Dupont, including Mr. Krishan Phophalia (Financial Controller – India/ANZ), Ms. Uma Sreeramulu (Service Delivery Leader – Global Procurement), Mr. Seetha Ramanjaneyulu (Financial Controller), Mr. Sukhendu Bandu (Manager, E2E Service Management), and Ms. Tatyana Dyadyuk (Executive Assistant). Their presence highlighted Dupont’s continued commitment to social responsibility and community development through the company’s CSR initiatives.

Significance of Clean Toilets for Student Health and Academic Success

The Principal of Bowenpally School, Mr. Madhusudan Reddy, expressed his gratitude towards Dupont CSR and Safe Water Network, emphasizing that “Clean, functional toilets are fundamental to schools and a big step for students’ health and academic achievement.” He also highlighted the positive impact of the previously installed safe drinking water treatment plant, which continues to provide students with continuous access to safe water.

At Mudfort School, Principal Ms. Irene Suprada acknowledged the tremendous relief provided by the new toilets, especially for female students who previously had to go home due to lack of facilities. She emphasized that these toilets will promote good hygiene, prevent the spread of diseases, and ensure that students can attend school without disruption, ultimately enhancing their health and learning experience.

Support for Continued Student Welfare and Hygiene Education

Both schools were also equipped with hand-washing stations, further reinforcing the focus on hygiene. During the event, students at Mudfort School performed skits on health and hygiene, gave speeches on the importance of toilet usage and maintenance, and demonstrated hand-washing techniques to promote cleanliness and disease prevention.

Poonam Sewak, Vice President of Programs & Partnerships at Safe Water Network India, spoke about the NGO’s ongoing commitment to School WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene). “Safe Water Network is dedicated to creating and maintaining sanitation infrastructure in schools while educating students about health and hygiene,” she said. “We support over 75 schools, impacting 30,000 students across India through campaigns, awareness programs, and infrastructure development.”

Impact on Student Health and Hygiene

The collaborative efforts between Dupont CSR and Safe Water Network India mark a significant milestone in improving school infrastructure, especially for underserved communities. With these new toilet facilities, students now have access to hygienic facilities that ensure a healthier, more productive school environment.

