Hyderabad to Host 21st International UXINDIA Conference from September 18–20

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up to host the 21st International UXINDIA Conference, one of the country’s largest design events, from September 18 to 20 at the Trident Hotel.

Organized by the UMO Design Foundation, the three-day conference will celebrate 25 years of the foundation’s work in advancing design education, practice, and community building.

This year’s edition, UXINDIA25, is expected to draw more than 1,400 participants, feature over 80 speakers from around the world, and highlight insights from 10 keynote leaders. After being hosted in Bengaluru for the last two years, the conference returns to Hyderabad, reaffirming the city’s growing stature as a hub for design, product innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Themed “Design: A Way of Life – Entrepreneurship”, the conference will explore the intersection of design and artificial intelligence, emphasizing how designers can move beyond service roles to become entrepreneurs and leaders driving business transformation.

Highlights of UXINDIA25 include:

Design pitch sessions , where young entrepreneurs present research-driven ventures to potential investors.

, where young entrepreneurs present research-driven ventures to potential investors. An exclusive invite-only forum for global leaders to engage in high-level strategic discussions.

for global leaders to engage in high-level strategic discussions. A special focus on women in design, aligned with UMO’s mission to educate one million women in design by 2030.

Speakers and participants from leading organizations such as Microsoft, Candescent, Cognizant, Freshworks, and Philips will contribute to discussions on the evolving design economy and the future of innovation.

“UXINDIA25 marks a pivotal milestone in our journey,” said Bapu Kaladhar, Founder of UMO Design Foundation. “For 25 years, UMO has championed design as a way of life. This year’s theme reflects our vision to empower designers to lead innovation, drive business, and shape the future.”

With immersive workshops, AI-driven design tracks, and transformative leadership sessions, UXINDIA25 promises to be more than just a conference — it will serve as a global gathering of changemakers redefining the future of design.

🔗 For the detailed schedule, visit: 2025.ux-india.org/schedule