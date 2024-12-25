Hyderabad Weather: IMD Forecasts Mild Temperatures and Light Showers in City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing pleasant and calm weather today, with overcast skies and light rain showers providing a refreshing break from the usual heat. The city recorded a temperature of 23.93°C, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 19.56°C and a maximum of 25.74°C. The relative humidity stands at 70%, while winds are blowing at 70 km/h, adding to the overall chill in the air.

The IMD forecast predicts that light rain and drizzle will continue throughout the day on 25 December, contributing to the calm ambiance. The skies remain generally cloudy with occasional breaks in the cloud cover, where the Sun struggles to peek through. This pleasant weather, with occasional micro drizzles, is expected to continue, making it an ideal day for a cup of tea and the city’s famous Osmania biscuits.

Commuters are advised to take precautions while traveling, as the rain could make roads slippery. It’s important to drive safely to avoid any accidents caused by wet and slick surfaces.

The IMD has also issued an alert for the weather conditions, urging residents to stay updated and plan their day accordingly. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:48 PM, ensuring a relatively shorter day, with plenty of opportunities for people to enjoy the mild weather.

According to the IMD, Hyderabad‘s air quality today is 92.0, which falls in the “Fine” category. While the air quality is generally safe for most people, those with respiratory issues are advised to take extra precautions, especially if they plan to spend prolonged periods outdoors. People without respiratory concerns can continue their regular activities without significant worries regarding air pollution.

Also Read: 10 Common Cyber Scams You Should Be Aware Of: Protect Your Money

Looking Ahead:

For tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, the weather will remain fairly consistent. The minimum temperature is forecasted to be 20.39°C, with a maximum of 26.95°C. Humidity levels are expected to drop slightly to around 67%. Light rain and cloudy skies are predicted to persist, providing the city with another day of cool and comfortable weather.

The IMD’s 7-day weather forecast indicates that Hyderabad will experience a mix of sunny, cloudy, and rainy days, with temperatures fluctuating between 19°C and 27°C. Residents are encouraged to monitor daily updates to stay prepared for changing weather conditions.

Today’s weather in Hyderabad is perfect for those who enjoy cool, rainy days. Whether you’re sipping a warm beverage or enjoying a light walk under the clouds, the city offers a beautiful respite from the typical heat. With fine air quality and mild temperatures, it’s a great day to enjoy outdoor activities, though caution is advised for those commuting in wet conditions. Stay informed with IMD’s daily updates to make the most of the pleasant weather this week.