Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall, Thunderstorms Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a forecast predicting rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning across several districts of Telangana in the coming days. The weather alert applies to both urban and rural regions, with residents advised to remain cautious due to potential adverse conditions.

Districts Likely to Be Affected

On Monday, districts including Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumaram Bheem, Jagtial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squalls.

Rain Forecast for Telangana from May 13 to 15

According to the IMD, rainfall will continue on Tuesday in most districts of Telangana except Rajanna Sircilla, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Nalgonda. By May 14 and 15, the weather department anticipates that all districts in Telangana will receive rainfall, indicating a significant shift in the pre-monsoon weather pattern.

Intense Evening Storms Expected in Hyderabad

Renowned weather analyst T. Balaji, popularly known as “Telangana Weatherman,” has also predicted intense storm activity in Hyderabad during the evening and night hours. These developments could cause sudden disruptions, especially in low-lying and traffic-prone areas.

Temperature Drop Likely Due to Rains

The rains are also expected to bring relief from the scorching heat. The IMD forecasts that maximum temperatures will drop to around 36°C across Telangana. On Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded in Nalgonda at 42.9°C, while Bahadurpura in Hyderabad touched 41°C.

Hyderabad 7-Day Weather Forecast

From May 13 to May 16, Hyderabad will likely experience partly cloudy skies with chances of rain, and temperatures will fluctuate between 26°C and 38°C. On May 17 and 18, similar weather conditions will prevail, with thundery developments expected in the evenings.