Hyderabad Woman Duped of ₹8.75 Lakh in Fake Work-from-Home Scam; 4 Arrested

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on cyber fraud, the Cyber Crime Police in Hyderabad have arrested four individuals for allegedly running a fake work-from-home scheme that defrauded a local woman of ₹8.75 lakh.

Accused Lured Victim via Telegram with Promises of Lucrative Returns

The arrested suspects—Manoj Diwakar, Nagiri Vijay, Sanapathi Kishore Babu, and Thirunagari Santosh Kumar—allegedly impersonated representatives of a well-known firm, Accor Advantage Plus Marketing (India) Pvt. Ltd, and contacted the victim through the Telegram app on January 2, 2025.

The victim was promised high commissions for completing simple online assignments related to hotel bookings. Initial trial tasks yielded small payouts of ₹1,000, ₹17,800, and ₹45,300, which increased her trust in the scheme.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Woman Tricked into Depositing ‘Security Amounts’ for Fake Tasks

As the scheme progressed, the fraudsters introduced high-value assignments labeled as “Gold Suit Bookings” and “Anniversary Special Offers.” They manipulated the system to create fictitious minus balances, compelling the woman to deposit additional amounts.

To “unlock” a promised earning of ₹15.82 lakh, the victim was asked to pay a security deposit of ₹7.91 lakh. Despite completing the tasks and making the payments, she never received the promised earnings.

Also Read: “I Felt Like I Was Being Used to Entertain Sponsors”: Miss England Accuses Miss World of Harassment After Quitting in India

FIR Filed Under IT Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under:

Section 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act

and of the Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023

The accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to determine if more victims were targeted through similar scams.

Police Warn Public to Stay Vigilant Against Online Work-from-Home Offers

Authorities have urged the public to verify the authenticity of remote job offers and to avoid transferring money based on online claims of high returns. Anyone suspecting fraudulent activity is encouraged to report to the nearest cyber crime police station.