“I Felt Like I Was Being Used to Entertain Sponsors”: Miss England Accuses Miss World of Harassment After Quitting in India

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, Miss England 2024 Mila Maggie has publicly withdrawn from the Miss World 2025 pageant being held in Hyderabad, India. The 24-year-old cited “moral and personal problems” for her decision, including allegations of abuse and harassment during her stay in Telangana.

Alarming Allegations Made by Mila Maggie

In an interview with British tabloid The Sun, Mila Maggie described her experience as deeply disturbing. She alleged that she was forced to stay in heavy makeup and a ball gown throughout the day and made to mingle with middle-aged sponsors, raising serious ethical concerns.

“We were made to sit like magician’s monkeys. I was made to feel like a prostitute,” Mila told The Sun. “I came here to make a difference, not to entertain anyone.”

She claimed that the atmosphere and expectations during the event were morally uncomfortable, prompting her to leave India on May 16, just nine days after arriving for the pageant.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Telangana Minister KTR Demands Probe

Reacting strongly to the allegations, Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao condemned the reported mistreatment and called for a full investigation into the claims.

“These are serious allegations and must be investigated thoroughly,” KTR stated.

Also Read: Maharashtra COVID Update: 21-Year-Old Dies Amid Rising Infections, Marks Fourth Death This Week

Miss World CEO Responds: Denies Allegations

Meanwhile, Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley offered a contradictory version of events. She claimed that Miss England’s withdrawal was due to her mother’s deteriorating health and stated the organization respected her decision and arranged for her safe return to the UK.

Morley added that reports in the UK media were “false and defamatory,” and not reflective of the actual circumstances.

Miss England Replacement Named

Following Mila Maggie’s exit, runner-up Charlotte Grant has been announced as her replacement in the Miss World competition. Grant will now represent England in the international pageant.

India’s Nandini Gupta Represents the Nation

From India, Nandini Gupta, Miss India 2023 from Kota, Rajasthan, continues to participate in Miss World 2025, representing the country in the global beauty pageant.