Hyderabad’s Anurag University Brings Global Opportunities to Students with ASU Partnership!

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move to make world-class education more accessible to Indian students, Anurag University (AU) in Hyderabad has announced a strategic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), the largest public university in the United States. This collaboration will provide AU students with exciting opportunities, including dual-degree programmes, research partnerships, and global industry internships.

Dual-Degree Programmes and Research Opportunities for AU Students

The partnership aims to create a seamless educational pathway for students, enabling them to pursue global careers without having to leave India. Students at Anurag University will now have access to ASU’s world-renowned curriculum, along with opportunities to engage in cutting-edge research and gain hands-on experience through international industry internships.

By offering dual-degree programmes, AU students will earn degrees from both Anurag University and Arizona State University, providing them with a competitive edge in the global job market. The collaboration is designed to lower the cost of receiving a world-class education, bridging the gap between academic excellence in India and the global opportunities provided by ASU.

Global Network and Enhanced Industry Competitiveness

As part of this collaboration, Anurag University joins the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a global network of top universities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This alliance grants AU students and faculty access to pioneering research, international collaborations, and real-world industry projects, further enhancing their global competitiveness.

Dr. Michael M. Crow, President of Arizona State University, emphasized the transformative impact of the partnership, stating, “This partnership isn’t just about education – it’s about transforming lives. By integrating ASU’s globally recognised curriculum with AU’s strong regional presence, we are creating a bridge for Indian students to access world-class opportunities without having to cross oceans.”

Commitment to Elevating Educational Standards in Hyderabad

Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman of Anurag University, also shared his vision for the collaboration, saying, “We are committed to giving our students an edge in an increasingly interconnected world. With ASU’s expertise, we will not only elevate academic standards but also nurture the next generation of global professionals right here in Hyderabad.”

Anurag University, located on a sprawling 100-acre campus in Hyderabad, has been providing quality education since its establishment in 1990. The university earned its status as a university in 2020 and currently hosts over 15,000 students, including 4,500 new enrollments annually.

Arizona State University: A Leader in Innovation and Research

Ranked as the number one university in innovation in the US for nine consecutive years, Arizona State University is renowned for its excellence in sustainability, research, and education. With nearly $1 billion in annual research funding, ASU is committed to fostering global partnerships that promote academic and professional growth for students worldwide.