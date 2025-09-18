HYDRAA Cracks Down on Encroachments, 1,600 Sq. Yards of Park Land Secured in Moosapet

Hyderabad: In a major drive against land encroachments, the Hyderabad District Revenue Authorities (HYDRAA) on Wednesday safeguarded over 1,600 square yards of open land earmarked for parks and public amenities, valued at more than ₹16 crore.

The operation was carried out in Medchal-Malkajgiri district’s Balanagar Mandal under Moosapet Circle, where land belonging to the Sanathnagar Cooperative Society had come under threat of illegal occupation. The layout, established in 1967 with 172 plots, had allotted around 1,200 square yards exclusively for parks.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the Motinagar Cooperative Housing Society with HYDRAA Prajavani, officials from GHMC, DTCP, and the Revenue Department jointly inspected the site. Following the inspection, the encroachments were immediately removed, fencing was erected around the park land, and warning boards were installed.

In another operation, HYDRAA protected 600 square yards of land in Madinaguda village of Ranga Reddy district’s Serilingampally Mandal. This land, earmarked for parks and other public amenities, had been partially encroached upon under the guise of a cowshed and a flour mill.

Based on a complaint filed by the Sri Abhayanjaneya Welfare Association, HYDRAA along with Revenue and GHMC officials conducted a ground-level inspection. The cows in the encroached cowshed were handed over to the ISKCON temple authorities, and the illegal structures were cleared.

Authorities emphasized that land reserved for parks and public use is vital for community well-being and warned against any further attempts at encroachment.