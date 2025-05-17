Hyundai India Unveils Bold Plan: 26 New Models, Including EVs, Hybrids, and ICE Vehicles

Hyundai Motor India has announced an ambitious strategy to revolutionize its product portfolio in the country. On May 16, the company revealed plans to launch 26 new models by the end of FY2030, including a combination of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), and hybrids, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable mobility and innovation.

20 ICE Models, 6 EVs in the Pipeline

According to Hyundai Motor India Managing Director Unsoo Kim, the lineup will feature 20 ICE vehicles and 6 EVs, alongside new hybrid powertrains aimed at enhancing eco-friendly offerings. “These aggressive and strategic launch plans demonstrate Hyundai Motor India’s strong commitment to innovation, market responsiveness and delivering sustained value to our customers,” Kim said during the announcement.

The upcoming launches will consist of all-new models, facelifts, and feature-rich enhancements, targeting various segments to attract both traditional and electric vehicle buyers.

Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Coming in 2025

Among the first launches under this roadmap will be the second-generation Hyundai Venue, expected to debut during the festive season of 2025. Internally codenamed QU2i, the new Venue has already been spotted in spy shots, revealing a bold redesign that retains its signature boxy silhouette with modern updates.

Key Features of the 2025 Venue:

Wider grille with rectangular elements

Split LED headlamps and updated alloy wheels

Two-piece horizontal taillights

Level 2 ADAS, front parking sensors, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system

The powertrain is likely to be carried forward, including:

1.2L NA petrol (82bhp)

1.0L turbo-petrol (118bhp)

1.5L diesel (114bhp)

Options for manual, automatic, and 7-speed DCT transmissions

The starting price is expected to be around ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Ioniq 5 Facelift to Arrive as CKD in India

Also coming in 2025 is the facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5, which debuted globally in 2024. The updated electric SUV will arrive in India via the completely knocked-down (CKD) route, offering several improvements over its predecessor.

Ioniq 5 Facelift Highlights:

Sportier design with V-shaped front bumper trim

New alloy wheels and extended length (4,655mm)

Redesigned interior with an updated center console

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Safety Upgrades Include:

Eight airbags, Electronic Stability Control, TPMS, child safety locks, and more

Powertrain Options:

RWD (63kWh / 84kWh) : 221bhp, up to 511km range

: 221bhp, up to 511km range AWD (84kWh): 315bhp, 605Nm torque, 466km range

Broader Strategy to Counter Market Rivals

With competition intensifying from Tata Motors and Mahindra, Hyundai’s multi-pronged product offensive is designed to protect and grow its market share. The future lineup will include vehicles powered by petrol, diesel, CNG, and hybrid systems, along with six EVs, such as the recently launched Creta EV and a hybrid SUV between Alcazar and Tucson.

Hyundai’s long-term plan is a clear signal of its confidence in the Indian market and willingness to adapt to shifting consumer demands in both conventional and electric vehicle spaces.