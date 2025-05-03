India Bans Pakistan-Flagged Ships from Entering Its Ports After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: In a significant escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, India has barred Pakistan-flagged ships from entering any of its ports. The move comes just hours after New Delhi announced a complete ban on all imports from Pakistan.

According to a directive issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the prohibition applies to both Pakistan-flagged ships entering Indian ports and Indian-flagged vessels docking at Pakistani ports. The directive has been implemented with immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

National Security Cited

The ministry stated that the action was taken in the interest of national security, and to safeguard Indian maritime assets, cargo, and port infrastructure.

“The objective of the Act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve national interests,” the order read.

“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and an Indian-flagged ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan.”

Any requests for exemption will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the ministry added.

Imports Also Banned Earlier

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Commerce imposed a blanket ban on all imports from Pakistan, including those previously allowed under specific provisions.

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan… shall be prohibited with immediate effect,” the notification said, citing national security and public policy as the grounds.

These measures follow the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 people, including a Nepalese tourist and a local pony guide, were killed. Investigations have pointed to possible links with Pakistan-based terror outfits, prompting the Indian government to tighten both trade and maritime restrictions.

The situation continues to evolve, with both trade and diplomatic relations between the two countries under severe strain.