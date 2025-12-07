IndiGo forms high-level crisis group to tackle widespread flight delays

New Delhi: IndiGo on Sunday set up a high-level Crisis Management Group (CMG) after large-scale flight delays and cancellations disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers. The airline’s Board of Directors has stepped in to closely monitor the situation and ensure that operations return to normal as quickly as possible. During IndiGo’s Board of Directors meeting, the management team briefed board members in detail about the nature and scale of the crisis.

Following this discussion, the Board held a separate session exclusively among its members, during which it decided to form a CMG to handle the fast-evolving situation. This group includes Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta and Board Directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, along with IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. “The members received a detailed briefing from the Management on the nature and extent of the crisis,” the airline said in a statement.

“This meeting was followed up with a session confined to only Board members at which, it was decided to set up a CMG comprising amongst others the Chairman, Vikram Singh Mehta; Board Directors, Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, and the CEO Pieter Elbers,” the airline added. According to the airline, the Crisis Management Group has been meeting regularly and is receiving continuous updates from the management about steps being taken to stabilise operations.

Several other directors, who are not part of the group, have also been involved through frequent telephonic discussions to ensure the issue is addressed from all sides. The airline said the main aim of these meetings is to resolve the difficulties faced by passengers and restore operational integrity across the network as quickly as possible.

IndiGo has assured that it is taking all steps necessary to support affected customers, including processing refunds for cancellations and offering waivers on cancellation and rescheduling charges during this period. An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is committed to doing everything it can to minimise inconvenience and bring operations back to normal at the earliest.