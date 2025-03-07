IndiGo Ranked World’s 2nd Fastest-Growing Airline in Seat Capacity

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines has secured its position as the world’s second fastest-growing airline in terms of seat capacity, with a 10.1% year-on-year increase, reaching over 134.9 million seats in 2024.

According to the latest data from the Official Airline Guide (OAG), IndiGo follows closely behind Qatar Airways, which recorded a 10.4% rise in seat capacity over the past year.

IndiGo Leads in Flight Frequency Growth

IndiGo has also been recognized as the fastest-growing airline globally in flight frequency growth, achieving a 9.7% year-on-year increase in 2024. The airline conducted a staggering 749,156 flights over the year, reinforcing its dominance in the aviation sector.

IndiGo Expands Fleet with Record Aircraft Orders

The OAG report highlights IndiGo’s aggressive expansion strategy, noting that the airline:

Holds one of the world’s largest aircraft orders , with over 900 aircraft in the pipeline.

, with in the pipeline. Received 58 new Airbus aircraft in 2024 , the highest in the industry.

, the highest in the industry. Faces supply chain issues, leading to 80 inactive aircraft due to MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) challenges.

IndiGo’s Domestic & International Expansion Plans

IndiGo currently allocates 88% of its seat capacity to domestic markets, but international expansion remains a key strategic focus.

Growth in 2024 is centered on Middle Eastern markets and Thailand .

is centered on . The airline is actively exploring long-haul, low-cost services, with wet lease aircraft identified for 2025 to accelerate its expansion.

IndiGo’s Financial Performance: Q3 FY 2024-25

Despite its impressive growth, IndiGo’s net profit for Q3 (October-December) FY 2024-25 stood at ₹2,449 crore, reflecting an 18% decline compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

However, the airline’s revenue from operations increased 14% year-on-year to ₹22,111 crore, showcasing strong market demand.

Key Financial Highlights:

Total income: ₹22,992.8 crore ( 14.6% increase YoY).

₹22,992.8 crore ( YoY). Total expenses: ₹20,465.7 crore ( 19.9% rise YoY).

₹20,465.7 crore ( YoY). EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization): ₹5,178.6 crore ( 0.7% growth YoY).

₹5,178.6 crore ( YoY). Load factor: 86.9%, up from 85.8% in the previous year.

IndiGo’s Future Growth Strategy

With robust expansion plans and a focus on international markets, IndiGo is set to strengthen its global presence. As the airline prepares for long-haul operations and further fleet expansion, it continues to be a dominant force in the aviation industry.

Stay tuned for the latest aviation news, airline rankings, and travel updates!